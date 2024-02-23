Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 74,234 SF Shopping Center in Lake Mary, Florida

LAKE MARY, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Shoppes of Lake Mary, a 74,234-square-foot shopping center located in Lake Mary, roughly 20 miles outside Orlando. The property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including HomeSense, PNC Bank, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice and Gator’s Dockside.

An entity related to shopping center owner/developer Phillips Edison & Co. acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate, in the transaction.