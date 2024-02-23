Friday, February 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Shoppes of Lake Mary was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including HomeSense, PNC Bank, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice and Gator’s Dockside.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 74,234 SF Shopping Center in Lake Mary, Florida

by John Nelson

LAKE MARY, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Shoppes of Lake Mary, a 74,234-square-foot shopping center located in Lake Mary, roughly 20 miles outside Orlando. The property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including HomeSense, PNC Bank, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice and Gator’s Dockside.

An entity related to shopping center owner/developer Phillips Edison & Co. acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate, in the transaction.

You may also like

Greystone Provides $39M Construction Financing for Affordable Housing...

Kolter Breaks Ground on 252-Unit Alton Osprey Apartments...

Merit Bank Opens New Office, Retail Branch at...

Feil Signs EDG to 39,000 SF Office Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $79M Sale of Chateau...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 145,242 SF Commerce Square...

Alexander & Baldwin Completes One Lease, Two Sales...

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries Signs 15,633 SF Retail Lease...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 9,283 SF...