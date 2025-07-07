Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 753,069 SF Industrial Building in Frederickson, Washington

FREDERICKSON, WASH. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Building D within FRED310, an industrial park in Frederickson. Terms of the transaction were not released. Built in 2024, the multi-tenant building offers 753,069 square feet of Class A industrial space. Situated on 40.9 acres at 6921 192nd St. East, Building D is fully leased to two tenants.

The first phase of FRED310 consists of four buildings (C, D, E and G) totaling 3.3 million square feet. The buildings offer ample dock-high and grade-level loading, 36- to 40-foot clear heights, ample auto/trailer parking and large modern truck courts. At full build-out, the industrial park is expected to expand to as much as 4 million square feet spread across six buildings.

Jeff Chiate, Bryce Aberg, Jeffery Cole, Charlie Jacobs and Matthew Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group — West represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Scott Alan and Patrick Mullin of Cushman & Wakefield provided market advisory and lead marketing efforts for the project.