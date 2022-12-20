REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 759,889 SF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a portfolio of seven industrial buildings totaling approximately 759,889 square feet in Dallas-Fort Worth. The properties are scattered throughout the metroplex in municipalities including Richardson, Lewisville, Irving, Farmers Branch, Coppell and Arlington. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Taylor Starnes, Madeleine Supplee and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. New Jersey-based investment firm Faropoint acquired the portfolio, which was fully leased at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.

