2700-Summit-Ave.-Plano
Pictured is the 120,276-square-foot building at 2700 Summit Ave., one of eight buildings in the recently sold portfolio. (image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 846,261 SF Industrial Portfolio in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of the Plano Industrial Portfolio, a collection of eight buildings totaling 846,261 square feet located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. The buildings range in size from 53,833 to 210,560 square feet. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 100 percent leased to 15 tenants with an average tenure of 10 years. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Madeleine Supplee and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was New York City-based investment firm DRA Advisors. The sales price was not disclosed.

