Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 89,883 SF Mixed-Use Center in Aventura, Florida

by John Nelson

AVENTURA, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Aventura Plaza, an 89,883-square-foot mixed-use center in suburban Miami. Situated along Biscayne Boulevard, the property comprises a neighborhood shopping center and a two-story office building spanning 23,554 square feet. Aventura Plaza was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Ace Hardware and a recently opened grocery store, Plum Market, that replaced a former Office Depot.

Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Aventura Plaza Partners, which has owned and operated the property for several decades. The buyer is an entity related to New York-based Elysee Investments. The sales price was not disclosed.

