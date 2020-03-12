Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of CVS-Leased Distribution Center in Orlando

The building is fully leased to CVS/pharmacy and offers 24- to 35-foot clear heights, 97 dock positions, approximately 500 car parking spaces and 429 trailer parking spaces.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a 713,585-square-foot distribution center fully leased to CVS/pharmacy in Orlando. CVS services 500 stores in Florida and Puerto Rico from the facility. The property is situated at 8201 Chancellor Drive, eight miles south of downtown Orlando and nine miles west of Orlando International Airport. The building was originally developed in 1975 and offers 24- to 35-foot clear heights, 97 dock positions, approximately 500 car parking spaces and 429 trailer parking spaces. The seller was a closed-ended fund owned by a Spanish family office and managed by Exan Capital, an independent real estate fund manager. The buyer was PBV Logistics Center LLC, an affiliate of Phoenix-based logistics investor and developer Tratt Properties. Mike Davis, Wayne Ramoski, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Jared Bonshire and David Perez of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.