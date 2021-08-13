Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Five-Building Industrial Portfolio in Jacksonville Totaling 1.4 MSF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a five-building industrial portfolio totaling 1.4 million square feet in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a five-building industrial portfolio totaling 1.4 million square feet in Jacksonville. The sales price was not disclosed. Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Zach Eicholtz, Chloe Strada and Dominic Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Tyler Newman and Jacob Horsley of Cushman & Wakefield assisted in the sale and have been retained to lease the portfolio on behalf of the buyer, Hartz Mountain Industries.