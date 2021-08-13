REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Five-Building Industrial Portfolio in Jacksonville Totaling 1.4 MSF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Core Industrial Portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a five-building industrial portfolio totaling 1.4 million square feet in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a five-building industrial portfolio totaling 1.4 million square feet in Jacksonville. The sales price was not disclosed. Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Zach Eicholtz, Chloe Strada and Dominic Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Tyler Newman and Jacob Horsley of Cushman & Wakefield assisted in the sale and have been retained to lease the portfolio on behalf of the buyer, Hartz Mountain Industries.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews