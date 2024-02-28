Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Covington, Georgia

COVINGTON, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Shops at Covington Town Center, a new Publix-anchored shopping center located at 12701 Town Center Drive in Covington, about 36 miles east of Atlanta. Margaret Jones, Lane Breedlove, Adam Feinstein, Mark Gilbert and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner and developer, a joint venture between The Sembler Co. and Berkeley Development, in the transaction. The duo delivered the center in 2023. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Shops at Covington Town Center features a 48,387-square-foot Publix store and 14,400 square feet of inline shop space. The shopping center is part of Covington Town Center, a mixed-use master-planned development that features three hotels, 350 apartments and 267 townhomes.