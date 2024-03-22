Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Student Housing Community Near Kennesaw State University in Metro Atlanta

KENNESAW, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of The Haven at Kennesaw, a cottage-style student housing community located near the Kennesaw State University (KSU) campus in Kennesaw, roughly 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. Developed in 2018, the property features 148 beds across 32 units in one-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Amenities include a swimming pool, sundeck and green space.

Travis Prince, Victoria Marks, Travis Presnell and Shawn Lubic of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Henssler Capital LLC, in the transaction. The Preiss Co. acquired the community, which was fully occupied at the time of sale. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.