Friday, March 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Haven at Kennesaw features 148 student housing beds in cottage-style units near the Kennesaw State University campus in Georgia.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaSoutheastStudent Housing

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Student Housing Community Near Kennesaw State University in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

KENNESAW, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of The Haven at Kennesaw, a cottage-style student housing community located near the Kennesaw State University (KSU) campus in Kennesaw, roughly 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. Developed in 2018, the property features 148 beds across 32 units in one-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Amenities include a swimming pool, sundeck and green space.

Travis Prince, Victoria Marks, Travis Presnell and Shawn Lubic of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Henssler Capital LLC, in the transaction. The Preiss Co. acquired the community, which was fully occupied at the time of sale. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

You may also like

Partnership Breaks Ground on 5.6-Acre FAT Village Mixed-Use...

Hoar Begins Construction on $18.3M Hospital Expansion, Renovation...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.3M Sale of Office...

Hudson Valley Property Completes Renovation of 283-Unit Affordable...

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 92,400 SF Industrial Building in...

Mid-America Real Estate Brokers Sale of 115,754 SF...

Merrill Gardens Acquires 103-Unit Senior Living Community in...

RealSource Brokers $14M Sale of Pilot Flying J...

Compass Commercial Negotiates $6.4M Purchase of Retail Building...