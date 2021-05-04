Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Two Apartment Communities in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Carrington Court (pictured) has a total of 446 units and is located at 3800 Club Drive in Duluth.

TUCKER AND DULUTH, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Carrington Chase and Carrington Court, two apartment communities located in the Atlanta suburbs of Tucker and Duluth, respectively. Carrington Chase has a total of 410 units and is located at 6280 S. Norcross Tucker Road in Tucker. Carrington Court has a total of 446 units and is located at 3800 Club Drive in Duluth.

Both apartments offer community amenities such as car care centers, cyber cafés, fitness centers, grilling/picnic areas, laundry facilities, business centers, lounges, soccer fields, sports courts and swimming pools with fountains. Carrington Chase was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale, and Carrington Court was 96 percent occupied.

Nathan Swenson and Travis Presnell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Ohio-based White Oak Partners, in the transaction. Charleston-based Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC was the buyer of the two properties. The sales price was not disclosed.