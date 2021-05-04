REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Two Apartment Communities in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Carrington Court

Carrington Court (pictured) has a total of 446 units and is located at 3800 Club Drive in Duluth.

TUCKER AND DULUTH, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Carrington Chase and Carrington Court, two apartment communities located in the Atlanta suburbs of Tucker and Duluth, respectively. Carrington Chase has a total of 410 units and is located at 6280 S. Norcross Tucker Road in Tucker. Carrington Court has a total of 446 units and is located at 3800 Club Drive in Duluth.

Both apartments offer community amenities such as car care centers, cyber cafés, fitness centers, grilling/picnic areas, laundry facilities, business centers, lounges, soccer fields, sports courts and swimming pools with fountains. Carrington Chase was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale, and Carrington Court was 96 percent occupied.

Nathan Swenson and Travis Presnell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Ohio-based White Oak Partners, in the transaction. Charleston-based Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC was the buyer of the two properties. The sales price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews