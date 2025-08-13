Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in Buena Park, California

BUENA PARK, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of two industrial buildings at 6250 and 6270 Caballero Blvd. in Buena Park. AEW sold the assets to Elion for an undisclosed price. Totaling 274,170 square feet, the two buildings offer 24-foot clear heights, 32 dock-high doors, three ground-level doors and 13 rail doors. The properties are situated on 12 acres and offer ample parking and convenient freeway access.

Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Matt Leupold, Aubrie Monahan and Jeff Cole of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Brian Share, Rob Rubano, Max Schafer, Brennan Vance, Niki Kretschmann and Jonathan Grotzinger of Cushman & Wakefield arranged financing on behalf of the new ownership.