Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Two Retail Centers Totaling 416,544 SF Near Buffalo

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of two adjacent retail centers totaling 416,544 square feet in Hamburg, a southern suburb of Buffalo. The first center, BJ’s Plaza, is anchored by BJ’s Wholesale Club and was fully leased to 10 tenants at the time of sale. Home Depot anchors the second property, McKinley Milestrip, which was 94 percent leased to 20 tenants at the time of sale. The centers comprise 176,045 and 240,499 square feet, respectively. Gary Gabriel, David Bernhaut, Brian Whitmer, Frank DiTommaso and Max Helfman of Cushman & Wakefield, in association with Ben Borruso of Pyramid Brokerage Co., represented the seller, a joint venture between DRA Advisors and DLC Management Corp. New York City-based Northpath Investments acquired the properties for an undisclosed price.