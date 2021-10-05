Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Vacant 61,316 SF Flex Property in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale Riverpoint Building 2, a flex office and industrial property in Phoenix. Michael Hsiung of Phoenix Rising Investments acquired the property from BH Properties for $9 million.
Located at 3100 E. Broadway Road, the 61,316-square-foot property was vacant at the time of sale. Built in 2002 on 5.3 acres, the single-story building is currently divided into three shell-condition suites of varying sizes and served by a newly constructed lobby.
Eric Wichterman, Mike Coover, Larry Downey and Brett Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.
