Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Vacant 61,316 SF Flex Property in Phoenix

Located at 3100 E. Broadway Road in Phoenix, the property features 61,316 square feet of flex office and industrial space.

PHOENIX — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale Riverpoint Building 2, a flex office and industrial property in Phoenix. Michael Hsiung of Phoenix Rising Investments acquired the property from BH Properties for $9 million.

Located at 3100 E. Broadway Road, the 61,316-square-foot property was vacant at the time of sale. Built in 2002 on 5.3 acres, the single-story building is currently divided into three shell-condition suites of varying sizes and served by a newly constructed lobby.

Eric Wichterman, Mike Coover, Larry Downey and Brett Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.