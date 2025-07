LOVELAND, COLO. — Cushman & Wakefield and Berkshire Hathaway have arranged the sale of 1500 Monroe Avenue, a former public school property in Loveland. Thompson School District sold the asset to St. John Paul II High School for $5 million. Built in 1963 on 6.6 acres, the 53,000-square-foot property was formerly utilized by Thompson School District. Travis Ackerman of Cushman & Wakefield and Jack Tretheway of Berkshire Hathaway represented the seller in the deal.