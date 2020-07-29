Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke Brokers Sale of 9,777 SF Office Building in Brookfield, Wisconsin

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke has brokered the sale of a 9,777-square-foot office building located at 15420 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield, a suburb of Milwaukee. The sales price was undisclosed. Andrew Jensen, Katie Brueske and Jim Cavanaugh of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke represented the seller, 15420 W Capitol LLC. Michael Kleber of Zilber Property Group represented the buyer, Marboo Properties LLC.