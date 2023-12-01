Friday, December 1, 2023
2620-Deep-Well-Ranch-Dr-Prescott-AZ
CP North America occupies the 50,135-square-foot office building 2620 Deep Well Ranch Drive in Prescott, Ariz.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $10.5M Sale-Leaseback of CP North America Headquarters Building in Prescott, Arizona

by Amy Works

PRESCOTT, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale-leaseback of a single-tenant corporate headquarters building in Prescott, approximately 100 miles north pf Phoenix. Sewell Trust, a Montana-based private investor, acquired the asset from CP North America for $10.5 million.

The seller, a high-tech defense company wholly owned by Israel-based Rafael Defense Systems, will lease back the 50,135-square-foot property, which is located at 2620 Deep Well Ranch Drive. The building features reflective store-front windows, roll-up and dock-high loading doors, and a large, fenced yard.

Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the deal.

