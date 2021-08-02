Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $105.6M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Upstate South Carolina

An affiliate of Lexington Realty Trust purchased the Apple Valley Industrial Portfolio in Duncan, S.C., from Panattoni and PCCP.

DUNCAN, S.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $105.6 million sale of the Apple Valley Industrial Portfolio, a four-building portfolio of industrial facilities in the Upstate South Carolina market of Duncan. An affiliate of Lexington Realty Trust purchased the facilities from Panattoni and PCCP.

Stewart Calhoun and Casey Masters of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Marcus Cornelius of CBRE and Ryan Koop of Broadstreet Partners, represented the sellers in the transaction.

Situated near Inland Port Greer and BMW’s campus, the Class A portfolio is located off of Apple Valley Road and totals more than 1 million square feet.