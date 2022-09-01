Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $107.5M Sale of Boston Industrial Property

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

BOSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $107.5 million sale of Yard 5, a 196,000-square-foot industrial property in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The three-building property, which features clear heights of 28 feet and includes two undeveloped parcels totaling seven acres, was fully leased at the time of sale. Dave Pergola, Brian Doherty, Pete Rogers, Rob Byrne and Jim Murphy of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, First Highland Management & Development, in the transaction. Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. purchased the asset.