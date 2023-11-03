Friday, November 3, 2023
7-Eleven, Golden Deli and Bopomofo Café are tenants at the 17,473-square-foot Las Tunas Plaza in San Gabriel, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $10M Sale of Las Tunas Plaza Retail Center in San Gabriel, California

by Amy Works

SAN GABRIEL, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Las Tunas Plaza, a neighborhood shopping center in San Gabriel, an eastern suburb of Los Angeles. The property traded for $10 million, or $572 per square foot. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Situated on 1.3 acres at 805-841 W. Las Tunas Drive, Las Tunas Plaza offers 17,473 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 90 percent leased to a variety of tenants, including 7-Eleven, Golden Deli and Bopomofo Café.

Joseph Lising, Mitchell Neff and Maureen Gitto of Cushman & Wakefield’s Southern California Retail and Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal.

