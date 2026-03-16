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Roy-Vue-Apts-Seattle-WA
Roy Vue Apartments in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood offers 34 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $11.5M Sale of Roy Vue Apartments in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Cushman & Wakefield has facilitated the disposition of Roy Vue Apartments, a historic 34-unit multifamily property in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The asset traded for $11.5 million. Dylan Roeter, Tim McKay, Dan Chhan, Matt Kemper, Jacob Odegard and Byron Rosen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Totaling 34,059 net rentable square feet, Roy Vue Apartments features 30 one-bedroom/one-bath units and four two-bedroom/one-bath units, with an average unit size of more than 1,000 square feet and nine-foot ceilings. Community amenities include private landscaped courtyards, 19 individual garages and updated building systems. The property is located at 615 Bellevue Ave. E.

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