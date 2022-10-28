Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $11M Sale of Historic Acme Hall Building in Brooklyn

Acme Hall in Brooklyn comprises three retail units and one office unit for a total of 20,303 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $11 million sale of Acme Hall, a historic building located at 435 Ninth Street in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn. The four-story, 20,303-square-foot building was originally constructed in 1890 and houses office and retail space. Dan O’Brien, Jonathan Squires, Caroline Hodes and Josh Neustadter of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.