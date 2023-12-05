Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $11M Sale of Medical Office Portfolio in Libertyville, Illinois

LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $11 million sale of the Hollister Grove Medical Office Portfolio in Libertyville, a northern suburb of Chicago. The portfolio consists of 1800 Hollister Drive, which totals 58,000 square feet across three floors. Located on the campus of Hollister Inc., the property is 91 percent leased to tenants such as Advocate Infusion Center, Illinois Retina Associates and Northwest Neurology. The other property in the portfolio is 1900 Hollister Drive, which totals 34,000 square feet across three floors. The building is 57 percent leased to tenants such as Weil Foot & Ankle, Northshore Allergy, Northshore Primary Care and Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of IL. Gino Lollio, Travis Ives, Sushil Puria and Tyler Morss of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Libertyville-based Hollister Inc., which is a medical supply manufacturer. Skokie-based Stage Equity Partners was the buyer.