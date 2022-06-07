REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $11M Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in Midland Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

MIDLAND PARK, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $11 million sale of two industrial buildings totaling 38,500 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Midland Park. The properties sit on a combined 3.8 acres and were recently upgraded. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt and Seth Zuidema represented the seller, VanRock Properties, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Bassen Properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  