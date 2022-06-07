Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $11M Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in Midland Park, New Jersey

MIDLAND PARK, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $11 million sale of two industrial buildings totaling 38,500 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Midland Park. The properties sit on a combined 3.8 acres and were recently upgraded. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt and Seth Zuidema represented the seller, VanRock Properties, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Bassen Properties.