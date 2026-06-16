Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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Monon & Main rises four stories and totals 34,650 square feet.
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestOfficeRetail

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $12.3M Sale of Office, Retail Property in Carmel, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

CARMEL, IND. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $12.3 million sale of Monon & Main, a four-story, 34,650-square-foot office and retail property located at 211 W. Main St. in the northern Indianapolis suburb of Carmel. Situated in the Carmel Arts & Design District, Monon & Main was fully leased at the time of sale. Built in 2018, the property is comprised of 79 percent office and 21 percent retail space. Rebecca Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a private partnership led by the Hannum family. The buyer was a private investor.

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