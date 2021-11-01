REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $12.3M Sale of Riverwalk Center Office Property in Jupiter, Florida

Riverwalk Center

Truist Wealth, a wealth management advisory firm, recently renewed a 10,930-square-foot lease at Riverwalk Center.

JUPITER, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Riverwalk Center, a 35,324-square-foot, Class A office building located in Jupiter. ESJ Capital Partners sold the property for $12.3 million.

Anthony Librizzi of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, an entity doing business as RJM Jupiter Riverwalk LLC, in the transaction. Librizzi will also oversee leasing at the property. Truist Wealth, a wealth management advisory firm, recently renewed a 10,930-square-foot lease at Riverwalk Center. Truist Wealth has been a tenant at the property since 2005. The new owner of the property will occupy the fifth floor.

Located at 150 US Highway 1, Riverwalk Center sits within Jupiter Yacht Club, a master-planned, mixed-use development that includes five condominium buildings, a 23,150-square-foot retail and restaurant building and a protected marina. Built in 2003, the office property offers amenities such as garage parking.

