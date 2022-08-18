Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $12.9M Sale of Franklin Court Retail Center in Somerset, New Jersey

SOMERSET, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $12.9 million sale of Franklin Court, a 42,116-square-foot retail center located in the Northern New Jersey community of Somerset. Tenants at the property include Walgreens and KFC. Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Seth Pollack and Andre Balthazard of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Adoni Property Group, and procured the buyer, LJL Realty Co., in the transaction.