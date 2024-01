NORWALK, CONN. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $12 million sale of a 2.3-acre multifamily development site in the downtown area of the southern coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. The buyer, RMS Cos., plans to develop a six-story, 204-unit building on the site at 370 West Ave., which formerly housed a YMCA. Al Mirin, Kate Schwartz, Matthew Torrance, Jim Fagan, Gerry Lees and Maureen O’Boyle of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Norwalk Hospital, in the transaction.