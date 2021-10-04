REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $13.1M Sale of Tesla-Occupied Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

CHICAGO — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of the Tesla Service Center of Chicago property located at 3059-3057 N. Elston Ave. for $13.1 million. Located in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood, the build-to-suit for Tesla opened in 2019. The service center spans 31,700 square feet and provides maintenance and repairs for all Tesla models. Michael Marks, Evan Halkias, David Matheis and Eric Cline of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a private owner. Exan Capital acquired the property on behalf of a separate account, Chicago Elston One LLC. Exan is an independent real estate fund manager with asset management services.

