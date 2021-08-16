REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $13.5M Sale of Retail Center in North Arlington, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

Arlington-Plaza

As the anchor tenant, Super Foodtown occupies about 55 percent of the space at Arlington Plaza.

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $13.5 million sale of Arlington Plaza, a 37,603-square-foot retail center in North Arlington, about 15 miles west of New York City. Grocer Super Foodtown anchors the property, and other tenants include Dunkin’, Taco Bell and Santander Bank. Seth Pollack, Brian Whitmer, Max Helfman, Andrew Merin, David Bernhaut and Gary Gabriel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Arlington North Associates, and procured the buyer, a privately held investment firm.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews