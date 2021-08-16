Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $13.5M Sale of Retail Center in North Arlington, New Jersey

As the anchor tenant, Super Foodtown occupies about 55 percent of the space at Arlington Plaza.

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $13.5 million sale of Arlington Plaza, a 37,603-square-foot retail center in North Arlington, about 15 miles west of New York City. Grocer Super Foodtown anchors the property, and other tenants include Dunkin’, Taco Bell and Santander Bank. Seth Pollack, Brian Whitmer, Max Helfman, Andrew Merin, David Bernhaut and Gary Gabriel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Arlington North Associates, and procured the buyer, a privately held investment firm.