Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $13.7M Sale of Retail Property in Galloway, New Jersey

GALLOWAY, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $13.7 million sale of Smithville Square, a 106,931-square-foot retail property in Galloway, located in Atlantic County. Anchored by Curexa Pharmacy, the property spans 26 acres and was 97 percent leased to 19 tenants at the time of sale. Frank DiTomasso, Andy Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Max Helfman, Andre Balthazard and Dan Bottiglieri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, P3 Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was Western Building Co.