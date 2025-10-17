Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $13M Sale of Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center, a two-building flex office and industrial property in Scottsdale. CEJ Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center LLC sold the asset to SACC LLC for $13 million. Located at 15020 and 15030 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center features 58,438 square feet of space that is occupied by Pillar Church, Copycats Printing and Vogel Prep. The property was built in 1985. Michael Kitlica, Tracy Cartledge and Robert Buckley of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale.