Friday, October 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
15020-N-Hayden-Rd-Scottsdale-AZ
Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center offers 58,438 square feet of flex office and industrial space at 15020 (pictured) and 15030 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale, Ariz.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialOfficeWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $13M Sale of Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center in Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center, a two-building flex office and industrial property in Scottsdale. CEJ Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center LLC sold the asset to SACC LLC for $13 million. Located at 15020 and 15030 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center features 58,438 square feet of space that is occupied by Pillar Church, Copycats Printing and Vogel Prep. The property was built in 1985. Michael Kitlica, Tracy Cartledge and Robert Buckley of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale.

You may also like

Westcore Buys 1.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas-Fort...

Stockdale Capital Acquires 297-Unit Apartment Complex in Downtown...

Newmark Arranges $70M Sale, Financing of 300-Unit Multifamily...

TSCG Negotiates $12.7M Sale of Buccaneer Square Shopping...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 95,032 SF Shopping Center...

Nagarro Signs 41,854 SF Office Lease at 195...

Investors Capital Group Sells 168-Unit Fruitland Meadow Multifamily...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 165-Unit Inspira Arrowhead Seniors...

Ostling Group Divests of Riverside Industrial Park in...