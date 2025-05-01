Thursday, May 1, 2025
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $14.3M Sale of Apartment Building in Avenel, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

AVENEL, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $14.3 million sale of Boulevard East, a 39-unit apartment complex in Avenel, about 30 miles south of New York City. The newly constructed, three-story building was fully occupied at the time of sale. Each unit has two bedrooms and features premium finishes, including stainless steel appliances, designer bathrooms and assigned parking spaces. Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Andre Balthazard and Dan Bottiglieri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Adoni Property Group, in the transaction and procured the buyer, FM Ferrari Investments. Both parties are locally based investment firms.

