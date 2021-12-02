Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $14.3M Sale of Movie Theater-Occupied Property in Metro Charleston

Located at 963 Houston Northcutt Blvd., the site is just over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and is easily accessible from downtown Charleston.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a movie theater-occupied property on a seven-acre site located in Mount Pleasant, about 9.5 miles from Charleston. The sales price was $14.3 million.

Nick Tanana and Brady Dashiell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Knoxville, Tenn.-based Regal Cinemas, which operates a 33,000-square-foot movie theater onsite called Regal Cinebarre. Collett Capital was the buyer. Built in 2005, the site currently has no tenants now that Regal Cinemas sold the property.

