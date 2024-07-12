Friday, July 12, 2024
8520 Pepco Place was fully leased to Harris Co. at the time of sale.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $14.5M Sale of 8520 Pepco Place Industrial Property Near DC

by John Nelson

MARLBORO, MD. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $14.5 million sale of 8520 Pepco Place, an industrial warehouse located in Marlboro, approximately 15 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. Jonathan Carpenter, Graham Savage, Dawes Milchling and James Check of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, TSI Corp., in the transaction. EQT Exeter was the buyer. TSI Corp. developed the facility in 2011.

Totaling 75,000 square feet, the property features 25- to 26-foot clear heights, 120 parking spaces, five drive-in doors, two dock doors and a 125-foot building depth. The warehouse was fully leased to Harris Co., a national mechanical contractor, at the time of sale.

