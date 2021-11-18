REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $14.5M Sale of Palm Valley Office Park III Near Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

Palm-Valley-Office-Park-III-Goodyear-AZ

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Palm Valley Office Park III, a multi-tenant, Class A office property in Goodyear. Southern California-based Pacifica Palm Valley Center LLC sold the building to Greenwich, Conn.-based Goodyear 1626 LLC for $14.5 million.

Built in 2007 on 5.2 acres, the three-story Palm Valley Office Park III features 60,436 square feet of office space. The asset is located at 1626 N. Litchfield Road.

Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Mike Kitlica of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.

