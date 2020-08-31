Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $140M Sale of Office Building in Iselin, New Jersey

The office building located at 194 Wood Ave. S in Iselin, New Jersey, totals 470,692 square feet.

ISELIN, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $140 million sale of a 470,692-square-foot office building located at 194 Wood Ave S. in Iselin, located west of Staten Island. The sales price equates to $297 per square foot. Anchored by IBM, the property is located within the Metropark corporate office campus and was fully leased to seven tenants at the time of sale. Andy Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Kevin Donner, Frank DiTommaso, Kevin Carton and Todd Elfand of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, AIG, in the transaction. The buyer was New York City-based investment firm Opal Holdings.