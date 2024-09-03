Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $14M Sale of Harmony Commons Shopping Center in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Harmony Commons, a neighborhood retail center located at 3541 and 3581 Harmony Road in Fort Collins.

Denver-based Urban Village sold the asset to an undisclosed investor for $14 million. Jon Hendrickson, Aaron Johnson and Mitch Veremeychik of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Joshua Guernsey of Waypoint Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.

Built in 2017, Harmony Commons consists of two multi-tenant, single-story retail buildings totaling 25,701 square feet. At the time of sale, the property was 87 percent occupied by eight tenants.