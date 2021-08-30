Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $15.7M Sale of Multifamily Building in Iselin, New Jersey

ISELIN, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $15.7 million sale of a 48-unit luxury multifamily building in the Northern New Jersey community of Iselin. Units at the property, which was built in 2018, feature stainless steel appliances and woodgrain ceramic tile floors. Cushman & Wakefield’s Andy Merin, Brian Whitmer, Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard represented the seller, Adoni Property Group, and procured the buyer, FM Ferrari Investments.