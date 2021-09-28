Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $15M Sale of Redevelopment Site in Chicago’s Lincoln Park
CHICAGO — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of 2032 N. Clybourn Ave. in Chicago’s Lincoln Park for $15 million. The site includes a 150,000-square-foot brick warehouse and adjacent land near the Lincoln Yards development. Eric Sorensen, Larry Goldwasser and Kathleen Nelson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Anixter Center, a nonprofit that serves the deaf and people with developmental disabilities or behavioral health needs. The buyer, an affiliate of Interra Realty, intends to redevelop the property.
