Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $16.2M Sale of 1840 Gateway Office Building in San Mateo, California

SAN MATEO, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of 1840 Gateway, a Class A office property in San Mateo. Monday Properties sold the asset to SC Properties for $16.2 million. Gary Boitano, Ryan Venezia, Steve Herman, Jack Depuy, Seth Siegel, Scott Prosser and Courtney Trunnell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and the buyer in partnership with Clarke Funkhouser of JLL.

The four-story property offers 70,098 square feet of office space, as well as a recently renovated gym facility with showers. Approximately 75 percent of the building’s square footage is finished as high-end creative space, including renovated restrooms and polished concrete floors. The property also offers a multi-story glass-enclosed lobby and flexible zoning that allows for potential redevelopment to residential use.