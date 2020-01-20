REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $169M Multifamily Portfolio Sale in Georgia, South Carolina

ATLANTA — Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group has brokered the $169 million sale of an eight-property multifamily portfolio totaling 1,544 units in Georgia and South Carolina. The portfolio comprises two properties in each Macon, Augusta and Warner Robbins, Ga.; and two properties in Aiken, S.C. The average age of the portfolio is 30 years old and was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. Capital Square 1031, a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, acquired the portfolio. Taylor Bird, Robert Stickel and Nelson Abels of Cushman & Wakefield’s Atlanta office represented the seller, a joint venture between McDowell Properties and Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP, in the transaction.

