Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $17.4M Sale of Chauncey Lane Marketplace Office/Retail Property in Scottsdale

Located in north Scottsdale, Ariz., Chauncey Lane Marketplace features 34,963 square feet of office and retail space.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Chauncey Lane Marketplace, a mixed-use development in north Scottsdale. Los Angeles-based Ronal LLC acquired the asset from Chauncey Retail Partners for $17.4 million.

Located at 17757 and 17767 N. Scottsdale Road, the property features 34,963 square feet of office and retail space. Current tenants include a breakfast diner, cocktail lounge, salon/spa, financial advisory offices, a law firm, residential development firm and a dental practice.

The asset was developed in 2019. Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield handled the transaction.

