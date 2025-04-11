Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $17.5M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Laurel Hill, North Carolina

LAUREL HILL, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $17.5 million sale of a two-property industrial portfolio in Laurel Hill. Situated at 18300 and 18400 Fieldcrest Road, the property is within 100 miles of the Port of Wilmington and is fully leased to High Life LLC, an apparel manufacturer based in New York City. The buildings total 203,196 square feet and 356,201 square feet, respectively.

Rob Cochran and Bill Harrison of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a joint venture between Edgewater Ventures and Singerman Real Estate, in the transaction. Edgewater and Singerman originally acquired the properties in December 2021 for $11.5 million. Fermin Deoca and Matt Treble, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the buyer, Parsons Commercial Group Inc.