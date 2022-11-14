Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $17.5M Sale of Manhattan Mixed-Use Building

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $17.5 million sale of a mixed-use building located at 833 Madison Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The five-story, 9,302-square-foot building comprises two retail spaces, one office space, two galleries and six residential units. Hunter Moss of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, A. L. Holdings Inc., in the transaction. Daniel Kaplan of CBRE led the team that represented the buyer, Myles Madison Inc.