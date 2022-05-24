Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $17.7M Sale of Industrial Facility in Boise

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Idaho, Industrial, Western

BOISE, IDAHO — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a newly renovated industrial facility situated on more than 3 acres in Boise. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset from an entity doing business as Emerald Town LLC for $17.7 million.

Located at 11193 Emerald St., the 77,962-square-foot property was fully leased to four tenants at the time of sale. The property features five roll doors, an insulated roof, upgraded office and restroom space, upgraded freezer/cooler space, resurfaced and restriped parking lot and revamped dock door systems.

Jennifer McEntee, Bree Wells and D.J. Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.