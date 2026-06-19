Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $17M Sale of Office Building in West Orange, New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $17 million sale of a 129,298-square-foot office building in West Orange, about 20 miles west of New York City. The newly renovated building sits on an 8.7-acre site at 300 Executive Drive and was fully leased at the time of sale. Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Andre Balthazard and Dan Bottiglieri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Triumvirate Realty, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as Executive Drive W Orange LLC. Brian Anderson and Eddie Miro, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged acquisition financing for the deal.