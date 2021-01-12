Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $18.5M Sale of Four-Building Flex Property in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $18.5 million sale of Northridge Business Center, a four-building office and warehouse property in Charlotte. The buildings total 174,506 square feet and are situated at 5005-5035 W. W.T. Harris Blvd. in Charlotte’s West Sugar Creek neighborhood. Northridge Business Center was 92 percent leased at the time of sale. Nolan Ashton and Rob Cochran of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, SkyREM, in the transaction. SunCap Opportunity Fund LLC, a privately held, national commercial real estate investment firm, acquired the property.