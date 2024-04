JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $19.2 million sale of Greystone at Town Center, an office park located at 10550 Deerwood Park Blvd. in Jacksonville. Developed in 1999, the property totals 212,240 square feet across five buildings. Woodside Capital Partners acquired the development. Karl Johnston and Traci Jenks of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.