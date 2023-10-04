Wednesday, October 4, 2023
1010-1016-E-Mallon-Dr-Pueblo-West-CO
Columbine West Apartments in Pueblo West, Colo., feature 16 residential units.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $2.2M Sale of Columbine West Apartments in Pueblo West, Colorado

by Amy Works

PUEBLO WEST, COLO. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Columbine West Apartments, a multifamily asset in Pueblo West. A Denver-based buyer acquired the community from S&J Rental Properties for $2.2 million, or $137,500 per unit.

Located at 1010-1016 E. Mallon Drive, the single-story property features 16 residential units.

Lee Wagner, Jeff Dimmen and Nic Polaski of Cushman & Wakefield’s multifamily investment services team in Colorado Springs represented the seller, while Wagner also represented the buyer in the transaction.

