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12443-NW-Grand-Ave-El-Mirage-AZ
Black Rock Coffee Bar occupies the 620-square-foot property at 12443 N.W. Grand Ave. in El Mirage, Ariz.
AcquisitionsArizonaRestaurantRetailWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $2.4M Sale of Black Rock Coffee Bar in El Mirage, Arizona

by Amy Works

EL MIRAGE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $2.4 million sale of a newly developed restaurant building located at 12443 NW Grand Ave. in El Mirage, located west of Glendale. The sales price was $2.4 million.

Black Rock Store Operations LLC occupies the 620-square-foot building via one of its 181 Black Rock Coffee Bar locations across seven states. The coffee bar offers specialty coffee, energy drinks, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, egg bites and grab-and-go pastries.

Chris Hollenbeck and Shane Carter of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal. Both parties were limited liability companies.

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